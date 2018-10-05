Jameson owner echoes Brexit warning

By Pádraig Hoare

The owner of Jameson whiskey and the Irish Distillers range, Pernod Ricard, has said that there is significant concern about supplies from the UK to Europe in the event of a hard Brexit.

However, global operations director of the world’s second largest wines and spirits firm, Cork native Peter Morehead said that the firm was confident that the Irish border issue would be resolved.

Speaking at Cork Chamber’s monthly business breakfast, Mr Morehead said uncertain businesses had to assume a hard Brexit was forthcoming until otherwise agreed.

“For Irish whiskey, the UK is in our top five or six markets. So obviously we don’t want to disrupt the means of supply. We’ll take normal measures to ensure we are well stocked in the market, but I don’t think it is going to be a protracted availability or supply issue.

“Whether it is a crash, hard Brexit or some sort of implementation period, I think things will be resolved, especially our own access to the North. For our other brands, such as our Scotch whiskey brands, getting out to Europe is a significant concern.”

Ulster Bank parent RBS and Japanese carmaker Nissan warned of significant damage to the UK economy in the event of a Brexit without a trade deal with the EU.

RBS boss Ross McEwan warned the UK could see a recession without a deal, while Nissan said it would have serious implications for manufacturing.