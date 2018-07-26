Ivan Yates pips Pat Kenny at the post in latest listenership figures but RTÉ comes up trumps

Newstalk's Ivan Yates has pipped Pat Kenny at the post in the latest Joint National Readership Figures (JNLRs) but the state broadcaster has still managed to come out on top.

Ivan Yates and Pat Kenny.

Over two million radio listeners continue to make RTÉ stations their station of choice.

The latest JNLRs show that 53% of the adult population (15+) tune into RTÉ stations every week.

RTÉ Radio 1 is the only station with a weekly reach of over 1 million at 1,390,000 and RTÉ 2FM has a weekly reach figure of 850,000.

On the latest JNLR figures for RTÉ radio, Jim Jennings, Director of Content, has said:

RTÉ continues to deliver the top 20 most-listened-to programmes in the country and has seen significant gains across weekday and weekends on Radio 1. I'm really happy to see 2FM grow its share across the weekday and weekend schedule, with Lyric FM continuing to maintain a strong audience.

Gains for Liveline, and The Ray D’Arcy Show Morning Ireland is the most listened to radio programme in Ireland, with 438,000 listeners

Liveline now has 381,000 people tuning in to Joe Duffy on weekdays, the second most listened to programme in Ireland

News at One with Aine Lawlor and Claire Byrne has gained 21,000 listeners now reaching 346,000

The Ray D’Arcy Show has moved up the list of top twenty programmes in Ireland to place 15th, with 219,000 listeners

The Ryan Tubridy Show has increased listenership by 7,000 with 311,000

Today with Sean O’Rourke sees gains of 12,000, now with a weekday listenership of 307,000

The Marian Finucane Show reaches 329,000 listeners on Saturday and 321,000 on Sunday mornings

2FM came out on top as number 1 national station for 15-34s Breakfast Republic at 186,000. Retains the number 20 spot in the country and up 8,000

The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene remains static at 148,000 and up 4,000

The Tracy Clifford Show has grown 5,000 listeners

The Eoghan McDermott Show increases listenership to 144,000, up 8,000

2FM's Eoghan McDermott.

Ivan Yates pips Pat Kenny at the post

Elsewhere, Ivan Yates pips Pat Kenny at the post on Newstalk radio, making him their most popular presenter.

This time around, the station has reached its highest ever market share of 6.7% nationally and 11.1% in Dublin.

Yates' The Hard Shoulder came up 8,000 listeners and now stands at 153,000.

Although beaten by Yates, Pat Kenny has reached a new high of 152,000 listeners, up 4,000 since the last survey.

Pat Kenny.

A broader look

The latest results from the JNLR/Ipsos MRBI report shows that more than 3.1 million listeners (15+) tune into radio every weekday – that is daily radio listening at 82% of all adults.

A total of 16,900 people were interviewed during the survey period by Ipsos MRBI, on behalf of JNLR - Joint National Listenership Research - that is commissioned by all national, regional and local stations, BAI, AAI, and IAPI.

82% of Irish adults listen to the radio on an average day. More than half, 57% tune into their local or regional station and 45% listen to a national station.

Among the younger, 15 to 34-year market, 77% listen daily. Irish radio audiences continue to listen to a significant amount of radio everyday – tuning in, on average, for almost 4 hours per day during the prime 7am to 7pm time.

National Radio currently has 45.2% share of all minutes while Local/Regional Radio holds the majority share position with 54.8% in this reporting period.

National Radio holds the majority share position in Dublin (55.3%) and the greater Dublin Commuter belt (55.1%) while Local/regional radio is in the majority in the other regions throughout the country, in particular, achieving its highest share position in Cork (67.6%) and the South and North West Regions (58.5%).

Local radio continues to perform strongly in the local radio markets across the country – in many areas reaching more than 40% of the local adult population daily.