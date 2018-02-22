IT services firm announces 100 new jobs in Dublin

Irish-owned IT services company Ammeon is creating 100 new jobs over the next year and a half.

Most of them are based at the company's headquarters in Dublin city centre.

The firm is looking for experienced engineers and new graduates to join its software engineering division.

Ammeon already employs around 165 people here.

Fred Jones, CEO, Ammeon, said: “In this rapidly changing landscape, IT acceleration is the road to survival and companies need a strategy to arrive at a future where they are relevant and still in business.

"Successful applicants for our newly announced positions will be joining our workforce in our DevOps, Cloud, Integration and Automation practices.”