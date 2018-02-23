IT firms announce 200 jobs for Dublin

By Pádraig Hoare

There was good news on the jobs front in Dublin with two Irish-owned IT firms announcing 100 jobs each, while Microsoft opened its €134m campus in Dublin.

IT professional services and consulting firm Ammeon said it would create 100 new high-skilled jobs over the next 18 months as it expanded its software engineering and consulting divisions.

Founded in 2003, Ammeon employs around 165, with the majority based in the company’s Dublin city centre headquarters. It has offices in Belfast, London, Belgrade, and Stockholm and clients include financial institutions, government organisations and the European space agency.

Semi-conductor company DecaWave said it would create 100 jobs over the next three years after securing €30m in funding from venture capital, Enterprise Ireland and existing investors.

The Dublin-headquartered firm, which recently opened offices in Silicon Valley and Shenzhen in China, said the funds would allow it to grow in Ireland, France, China and South Korea.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was on hand to open the 34,000 sq ft One Microsoft Place in Leopardstown.

He said: “The opening of this campus is a landmark day for Microsoft, which first came to Ireland 33 years ago, and a testament to the calibre of our tech talent who have contributed so positively to Microsoft’s global growth.

"As a flagship multinational investor, Microsoft has strongly endorsed Ireland as an investment location for the world’s top tech firms.”

He added that the ambition was to make Dublin the “tech capital of Europe”.