IT firm, accountant and consultant among 64 cases worth €10.2m who settle with Revenue

By Padraig Hoare

An IT consultancy firm, an accountant and a medical consultant are among 64 cases worth €10.2m settled with Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The largest settlement with the tax authority was Dunbar IT Consulting Limited, which is now in liquidation, for a total of €1,042,237.

The firm, with an address at 29 Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2, owed €482,286 in taxes and €559,951 in interest and penalties following a Revenue audit case into under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

Accountant and landlord Fintan M Egan, with an address at 173 Kimmage Road West, Dublin 12, settled with Revenue for €740,475 in taxes, interest and penalties relating to an audit case into under-declaration of income tax and VAT.

Medical consultant Kenneth Kaar, of Glebe House, Kilcolgan, Co Galway, settled for €717, 581 in taxes, interest and penalties relating to a Revenue audit case into under-declaration of income tax.

Revenue said 30 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which three exceeded €500,000 and one of which exceeded €1m.

Some 26 are cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as of December 31. A total of €4,923,453.52 remained unpaid up to the end of the year, the tax body added.

There were another seven cases published in relation to court determinations, with almost €1.37m in penalties

Tax defaulter lists

Part 1: Persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

Part 2: Persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full. This list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period (31 December 2017). Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue’s normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.