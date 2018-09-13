IT company to create 25 new jobs

IT solutions and managed services provider, Logicalis Ireland, has announced the creation of 25 new jobs over the next two years.

The company are set to invest €1m on its digital transformation which will create the 25 new positions across a number of locations within Ireland, including its headquarters in Sandyford in Dublin.

The company has refreshed its tools and technologies, including a highly advanced IT service management platform.

The systems and processes will enable the company to further enhance its technical support capabilities and service offerings for clients such as RTÉ, Musgrave Group and Allied Irish Banks (AIB).

Among the new and enhanced services that Logicalis Ireland will be providing are Backup as a Service (Baas), hybrid IT on-premise solutions, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), analytics and Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas).

Andrew Baird, Managing Director, Logicalis Ireland, commented: “

We know from experience that in order to digitally transform a business, you not only need the latest apps and front end interfaces, you also need to invest in existing platforms so that they are able to support the increasing workloads, the new types of transactions and do so in a secure and compliant manner.

“We are delighted to be doubling our investment in cutting-edge technologies and adding to the services team. Growth and change is vital to every organisation, and these additions will allow us to better support our growing customer base throughout Ireland."

Applicants are required to have experience in next-generation managed services operations, infrastructure integration, hybrid cloud, IT security and business analytics.

- Digital Desk