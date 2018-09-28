Irish tech firm announces job expansion

Irish technology company, Baker Securities and Networks (BSN), have announced 20 new jobs over the next two years.

The posts will be mostly in technology roles with some marketing and support positions in their headquarters in Dublin.

BSN also launched the Google Jamboard which is the world's first whiteboard in the cloud and is aimed at the educational and corporate sector.

Robert Baker, Founder and CEO of BSN, said: “Due in part to the successful working with Google and the introduction of new products, services and technology solutions, the company is expanding its workforce in Ireland to enable it to grow its business, from 30 staff, to a total workforce of over 50.”

“BSN has the experience and knowledge to ensure that our clients’ IT Systems are designed, implemented and managed to deliver maximum benefit to their organisation. Our core competence centres on our ability to provide a flexible, reliable and honest service to our clients with our dedicated and motivated staff focused on the correct IT and business solution,” Robert added.

The firm was Google’s first technology partner in Ireland, and provides “Google For Education” services and is the only Jamboard re-seller in Ireland.

The Google “Jamboard” uses touch-screen technology on a 55-inch screen which can be linked to any mobile device (tablet, smartphone, iPad) via Bluetooth and a free App, in the classroom or around the world via the internet.

Users can draw, annotate, import and scribble on images and Google Docs, search the web, communicate with colleagues via Hangouts, and it’s all saved in the cloud.

Users can also sketch out plans in real time with colleagues from across the globe via other Jamboards or the mobile and tablet apps.

It also uses handwriting recognition to transfer handwriting to text if required.