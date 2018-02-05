Irish retailers warned to face challenge of online shopping head-on

Back to Broadband Business Home

Irish retailers are being warned they need to face the challenge of online shopping head-on.

A new report by Retail Ireland claims the digital era is having a dramatic knock-on effect - with Christmas 2017 showing record online sales.

However, with an estimated 70% of online sales going outside Ireland - the group's director Thomas Burke says retailers must get up to speed with the future.

He said: "Certainly Irish consumers are moving online quite quickly and Irish retailers are going to have to follow them there and offer them what they want in terms of the price and product despite the challenges that may exist in terms of broadband."

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Irish, Retailers, Consumers, Online, Shopping, Broadband

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

  • Cork firm looking for new staff offer food, travel and wellbeing bonuses

    A company in Cork is looking for new recruits and is offering perks with a difference.

  • Boston Scientific is Cork 2018 victor

    Boston Scientific Cork has been named ‘Cork Company of the Year, 2018’ at the Cork Chamber annual dinner. The company employs 890 people in Cork, as well as thousands more around the country.

  • Leasing pays big wages but low tax

    The most lucrative jobs in Ireland are held in the rapidly growing aviation leasing industry, where pay has soared by almost 275% in 10 years, according to official figures.

  • Chamber President calls on Government to back Cork

    The Government must acknowledge the potential of Cork as Ireland’s second city with investment to substantially strengthen our metropolitan profile, Cork Chamber President Bill O'Connell has said.

  • Jitters rise over global stock markets

    Fears for some sort of sharp correction in global stock markets are growing this week, says the former chief of an Irish stockbroking firm, as jitters about sky-high valuations of American stocks continue.

World Markets