Irish people among most confident when it comes to our careers

Irish people are the most confident in Europe when it comes to our careers, with more than two-thirds of us feeling successful, according to a new study.

68% of Irish adults described themselves as successful, the fourth highest out of 16 countries surveyed, the research from LinkedIn shows.

It found that work-life balance, relationships and health beat salary when it comes to the meaning of success for Irish workers.

Only 15% of respondents thought that a six-figure salary is a definition of success, but this figure doubled among 18-24-year-olds.

The research also found that education, our parents' professions and where we live are all factors to success.

Almost 70% see education as the main factor in unlocking potential.

Half of those surveyed believe what they wear influences their position.

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland, said: “The research findings are interesting because many people would assume that we often associate our success in life to our finances, where as in fact as people get older they put a much heavier emphasis on their relationships and their passions in life.

Despite emerging from a recession in relatively recent times, our positivity shines through with the Irish public standing out as one of the most confident nations in the research.

"This positive attitude can clearly be put down to knowing what’s important in life and not trying to keep up with the Joneses,” she said.

The survey was carried out online among 502 Irish adults and the figures are provided by YouGov Plc.

