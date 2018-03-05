Irish-owned recruiter Morgan McKinley announces new CEO

Morgan McKinley, the multinational professional services recruitment company with headquarters in Ireland, announced a number of new appointments today.

Aldagh McDonogh will take the helm as Group CEO, while company founder and current Group CEO Pat Fitzgerald will hold the position of Executive Chairman. Shane Doherty was appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Fitzgerald will step back from his direct operational role while continuing to represent the company as its overall founder. The appointments of Ms McDonogh and Mr Doherty are part of a strategic succession programme to ensure continued growth and development of the business.

“These key appointments signal our plans for further growth as a market leading global recruitment business," said Mr Fitzgerald. "The time is right for the next line of leaders in our business to step forward to continue the success that we are achieving as an expert team of 800 people worldwide."

On her new position, Ms McDonagh said: "I’m honoured to lead Morgan McKinley as we implement plans to advance our position across all the markets and disciplines that we serve. As a leading professional services recruiter, Morgan McKinley is a company of opportunity and a company with many global opportunities. In line with this, we will be building out our teams to enhance our strengths in every region worldwide."

Morgan McKinley is a global professional recruitment and talent management company, founded by Pat Fitzgerald in Ireland in 1988. It has offices in 10 countries around the world, including Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Waterford in Ireland.

- Digital Desk