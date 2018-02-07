Irish IT company Ergo announces 100 new jobs

Cloud and Managed Services provider Ergo has announced today that it will be expanding its workforce by 100 people, as it forecasts revenues to hit €100m by 2020.

From IT solutions that range from software and infrastructure to IT staffing to document and print solutions, these new roles will include a spectrum of commerical, technical, project and programme management skills.

Jobs will be created primarily in Dublin and Cork, bringing staff numbers to 510 in total. Ergo last announced a jobs increase in 2015, filling 120 roles earlier than expected.

Ergo has been experiencing success across all of its business divisions, particularly in its Managed Services division, with a growth of 100% over the last two years.

Ergo CEO John Purdy.

Speaking at the jobs announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said: “It is a great pleasure to join the growing Ergo team today for the announcement of 100 new jobs which will largely be based in Dublin and Cork.

"The jobs include a spectrum of technical, project and programme management skills positions and are indicative of continuing robust employment performance across the country.

"Starting in 1993 with just eight employees, Ergo has built an extremely impressive track record over the past 25 years and demonstrates the market appetite for innovative IT solutions. I wish John and the team continued success as they successfully scale their operations.”

Ergo CEO John Purdy said: “We are seeing continual demand from new and existing clients for our breadth of services such as digital transformation, security and our 24/7 Service Desk, as they pivot to provide new product offerings to their customers.

“We have recently invested €2m to build out a new Digital Application Platform. This allows applications to be developed by Ergo using reusable components. Already it has been deployed successfully in the health sector for conditions such as epilepsy, where patients play an active part in their care.”

If you would like to apply, please visit Ergo’s newly launched website at ErgoGroup.ie/careers

- Digital Desk