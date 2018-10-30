Irish firm awarded joint venture for construction of runway at Dublin Airport

The contract to build the new north runway at Dublin Airport has been awarded to a joint venture between Irish firm Roadbridge and Spanish construction firm FCC.

Mobilisation and preparatory site works will begin immediately, and groundworks will start in January.

Construction of the new runway is due to be completed by early 2021.

Digital Desk

