Irish Ferries brings new Dublin Swift fast craft into service on Dublin - Holyhead route

Irish Ferries has improved its fast ferry offering on the Dublin - Holyhead route with the introduction of high-speed craft ‘Dublin Swift’ which entered service today on the route following a full internal refurbishment.

It replaces the ‘Jonathan Swift’ which has been in service since 1999.

This new addition to the Irish Ferries fleet will operate at a cruising speed of 35 knots to the same frequency of twice daily return sailings as the vessel it is replacing.

The new Dublin Swift has greater car (220) and passenger (820) carrying capacity and offers a redesigned interior and upgraded level of passenger accommodation.

Configured differently on the inside, the passenger accommodation area is contained throughout a single deck design rather than the double deck layout familiar to passengers previously.

Irish Ferries has taken the opportunity to upgrade the range and style of its food and entertainment offerings.

With redesigned menus, using Irish sourced ingredients from approved and traditional suppliers, there are several different contemporary dining options to choose from.

Onboard facilities include a dedicated TV Snug, cafeteria, self-service restaurant and games area.

Passengers can enjoy spacious seating accommodation in the standard cabin, or reclining seats with views to sea, in-seat recharging points and complementary refreshments in the Club Class Lounge at the very front

of the ship. Free Wi-Fi is offered throughout.

The new high-speed, Dublin Swift was built by Austal Ships to the same twin-hulled, catamaran design as its predecessor in the same shipyard in Freemantle, Western Australia.

- Digital Desk