Irish fashion brand Orla Kiely collapses

Latest: Irish designer Orla Kiely has closed its stores after falling into administration.

The retail and wholesale side of the brand, famed for its colourful patterns, ceased trading on Monday, resulting in the closures of three outlets including the Kildare Village store.

Staff were informed of the closure earlier this week and made redundant with immediate effect.

Operations have now ceased both in the stores and on the brand's website.

However, the licensing arm of the business will continue trading, meaning Orla Kiely branded product collections for the likes of John Lewis and Partners and Very.co.uk will not be affected.

In a statement posted on the brand's website, founder Orla Kiely and her husband Dermott Rowan wrote: "Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support."

Restructuring firm David Ruben and Partners have been appointed as administrators to Kiely Rowan, the parent company of the retail and wholesale business.

Kiely set up her own label in the 1990s and has gained widespread recognition for her distinctive prints.

The designs have appeared on a range of branded products including bicycles for Halfords and a range of Citroen cars.

