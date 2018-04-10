Irish exporters still have much to worry about

As we enter the second quarter, policymakers, and exporting businesses in particular, will take solace from the fact that the first three months of the year showed better than expected growth, writes .

A coalition of positive global economic conditions, which started last year, spilled over into 2018. The issue policymakers must ponder is whether all this is a temporary phase, or a trend that will apply for the rest of the year.

Unsurprisingly, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe took the positive view when releasing the exchequer returns saying the first quarter performance was “a platform to help achieve” targets for the year. Tax revenues rose and spending was up in annual terms.

Despite the Brexit concerns, export sales kicked off the year very strongly, with particularly good growth to the UK, as well as the US, in the face of the shenanigans of President Donald Trump.

Many economists expect growth experienced in 2017 will extend into 2018 as, boosted by low interest rates, both consumer and businesses spend more and international trade picks up.

However, circumstances have changed across the first three months. The Russian nerve gas saga, the Facebook data abuse, and the China-US trade spat, are now creating market and political volatility.

All of which makes forecasting the outcome for the balance off the year much less predictable.

Of the differing ways to assess the next few months, I have found it helpful to think in terms of the knowns and the unknowns.

Higher interest rates are committed to by the US Federal Reserve, with three increases scheduled this year. That should take the US base rate to 2% by year-end. While this is a significant increase, it is still well below the pre-crisis level of 6% and unlikely to stifle growth in the US economy or cause the dollar to strengthen to any great extent. This is all good news as the US remains Ireland’s largest export market.

In Europe, one of the knowns is that consumer confidence is near its highest historic levels, helped by lower borrowing costs and higher employment levels, according to Euromonitor International. Business sector sentiment is at the highest level since early 2000, assisted by lower finance costs, rising profits and lower political uncertainty.

Mario Draghi, president of the ECB, deserves credit for much of the economic turnaround, as he ignores calls to pull away from its zero base rate. It’s a policy that continues to work in keeping down interest rates for Irish businesses.

However it is the unknowns that keep businesses and policymakers awake at night. This year there are some unusually large unknowns,

including the trade tariff dispute between the US and China, which may peter out now that both sides have shown their hand. However, it may also escalate, hitting international global corporations in the pharmaceutical and IT areas and damaging Irish-based multinationals.

Then there are the uncertainties associated with Brexit. There is much to be negotiated and the worst possible outcome of no deal still hangs over Irish importers and

exporters. Exchange rate volatility between the euro and sterling can be expected, but quite how much and how will the Bank of England try to modulate it, remains a high risk for many exporters.

Then there are the market accidents that could hit exporters.

The spy poisoning affair in Salisbury was not forecastable.

The potential for escalation of the dispute into trade sanctions between the EU and the inevitable counter-sanctions from Russia, will not be welcome news to Irish exporters who after many year of contraction in this market had managed to regrow their exports last year to over €2bn in goods and services — the best in a decade.

The question for exporters and policymakers is not whether the growth experienced in the first quarter of the year will persist. It most likely will. It is who will be the winners and losers. Protectionism has emerged as the in-vogue political mantra, usually played by big economies. Winner takes all is the end game and small players like Ireland usually get pushed aside.

John Whelan is a leading consultant on trade.