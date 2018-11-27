Irish Examiner Group announces managerial appointments

The Examiner Group has announced Ronan McManamy as the new managing director of the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo as one of four senior managerial appointments.

Mr McManamy previously managed seven radio stations as chief executive of Wireless Radio Ireland, formerly UTV Radio.

Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times which recently acquired the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo, said Mr McManamy had a lot of experience in the media sector, as well as strong Cork connections both professionally and personally.

“We are delighted to have Ronan on board. He is used to the cut-and-thrust of a focused commercial environment and that is what is needed here,” Mr Kavanagh said.

Paul Cogan has been appointed chief financial officer for the combined group, the company said, joining from drinks giant Diageo where he held a number of senior positions.

Gemma Kelleher, who joined the Irish Examiner in 2006, has been appointed head of advertising sales for the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo, where she will have overall responsibility for the advertising function of both organisations.

Michael Sheehan, who joined the Irish Examiner in 2013 having worked previously with Deloitte, has been appointed finance and operations manager of the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo.

Mr Kavanagh said: “Both Michael and Gemma we were able to identify early as having the respect of people around them, and we are delighted to be able to give them the opportunity.”