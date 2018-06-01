Irish customers affected by Visa card payment failures

Visa card payments are failing across Ireland and Europe and are causing some customers to have problems withdrawing cash and paying for goods.

The company said it is working towards resolving the problem.

A Visa spokesperson said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

Irish banks have also said they are aware of the issue and working to resolve the interruption to service.

- Digital Desk and Press Association
