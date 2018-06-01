Irish customers affected by Visa card payment failures

Visa card payments are failing across Ireland and Europe and are causing some customers to have problems withdrawing cash and paying for goods.

The company said it is working towards resolving the problem.

A Visa spokesperson said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

We are currently experiencing a service disruption which is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed. We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation. We will keep you updated. — VisaNewsEurope (@VisaNewsEurope) June 1, 2018

Irish banks have also said they are aware of the issue and working to resolve the interruption to service.

We are aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues. This is impacting multiple banks across Europe. We will update when we know more. Cash withdrawals can be made at any BOI ATM. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) June 1, 2018

We are aware of intermittent issues with AIB cards today. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/Zk6IZ7Dqnb — AIB (@AIBIreland) June 1, 2018

We are aware that some customers are experiencing issues with Visa Card Payments. This is an industry wide issue which is being investigated as a matter of urgency and we apologise for any inconvenience. ATM and MasterCard transactions are not impacted. — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) June 1, 2018

- Digital Desk and Press Association