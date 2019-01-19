Irish company introduce stylish solution to hearing problems

An Irish company has started selling jewellery with concealed hearing devices for people who do not want to wear a traditional hearing aid.

Audi Lab audiologist Leona Kane says it is a clever solution to a big problem.

"I think we can recognise the fact that many people have issues when it comes to wearing a hearing device," said Ms Kane.

"As much as we don't like to admit it there is still a stigma or there is a perceived stigma to having a hearing aid.

"Therefore, having a little device that is secret makes a big difference.

"You can actually enjoy your hearing device. It's something different, it's a talking point."

Ms Kane says young people are particularly interested in the idea.

"Younger people actually accept their hearing loss quicker, identify that it is causing them an issue in their social environment, in their working life and are far quicker to do something about it than the older generation," said Ms Kane.

"I'm not sure if that is to do with the generation where people put up with issues and carried on and where younger people are less likely to put up with things.

"They want answers, they want solutions and they want something now."