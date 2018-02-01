Irish Brexit jobs boost

By Peter Flanagan and Padraic Halpin

Morgan Stanley president Colm Kelleher has said the bank plans to boost its offices in three EU cities — including Dublin — as it seeks to relocate London-based roles after Brexit.

The firm will have its main legal centre in Germany’s financial capital, but that doesn’t mean “resources will be going into Frankfurt other than in a sufficiently sized fashion to support that,” Mr Kelleher said at a conference in Dublin.

“We will have a multi- centred approach and that will be Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin.”

The bank plans to relocate some of its European broker-dealer business to the German city from London, while moving parts of its asset management operations to Dublin, a source said in July.

About 300 jobs will transfer to various cities across Europe, with around 200 going to Frankfurt, they said.

Morgan Stanley will make decisions on staff moves “very early this year,” Mr Kelleher added.

The same conference heard Ireland’s central bank expects to see an increase in Brexit-related authorisations from financial services firms looking to set up in the country or extend their current operations here.

“Many types of entities — including banks; insurance companies; asset management firms; and payments and electronic money institutions — have made applications to the Central Bank of Ireland,” Central Bank governor Philip Lane told the conference.

“The potential activities range from: broker dealers; trading venues; electronic money institutions; commercial insurance; and retail insurance. We expect the current levels of authorisation and supervisory engagements with firms to increase further,” he said.

Ireland has lost out on hundreds of EU jobs and tens of millions of euro in revenue in recent months by missing out on luring both the European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Authority when they move from London after Brexit. The Banking Authority will relocate to Paris, while the Medicines Authority is due to move to Amsterdam.

This week, Italy asked the EU to reconsider the latter decision and relocate the Medicines Authority in Milan, citing a shortage of office space in Amsterdam as its reasoning. Italy lost out on hosting the EMA in a vote in November.

Bloomberg and Reuters