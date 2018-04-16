Irish beef to be given access to China markets
Irish beef is being allowed back into China.
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed says after years of hard work, the Chinese authorities will this week confirm access for Irish Beef exports.
They banned beef from the EU and US during the BSE crisis in 2000. That ban was officially lifted three years ago but trade still has not resumed.
China is Ireland's third largest market, last year Ireland's agri-food exports there were worth nearly a billion euro.
