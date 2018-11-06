Irish artificial intelligence startup Getvisibility to open Boston office

By Padraig Hoare

Irish artificial intelligence startup Getvisibility has announced an expansion and opening of an office in Boston, Massachusetts, which positions it to sell its data protection software platform into the US market.

Ronan Murphy, (left) Founder and Derek Coetzee, CTO at GetVisibilty based at Cork Airport Business park Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The software provides a powerful tool for discovering and protecting against the militarisation of data, the firm said.

Cork-based Getvisibility said it comes in response to recent comments by Tim Cook of Apple and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook that companies need to prepare for GDPR-like legislation in the US as well as protect their intellectual property from increased attacks from persistent threats.

"New regulations, similar to the EU GDPR, will change how companies in the US protect and govern personal information. Consequently, organisations need to have a handle on where their most sensitive data resides, assess their data risk profiles and protecting sensitive files. This is why we have built our data classification software tool which will help companies reduce the likelihood of data misuse and manage unstructured data," said chief technology officer of Getvisibility, Derek Coetzee.

To address the growing need for specialised tools that can scale to the amount of data that companies are creating and dealing with on a daily basis, the team in Getvisibility has created a product that discovers, classifies and protects sensitive data using state-of-the-art machine learning and natural language processing.

The firm's co-founder Ronan Murphy, who is also the founder of cybersecurity firm Smarttech247, said: "We are very proud to announce that we have innovations to the existing state of the art within the areas of natural language processing and data representations. This is an important milestone in the further development of our product and it sets us apart from any other tool on the market that offers data governance and protection. With this new research, our start-up is ready to service the US market."