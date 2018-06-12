Irish arm of eBay doubles pre-tax profits to €6.2m

By Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at the main Irish arm of online auction company eBay last year almost doubled to €6.2m, newly-filed accounts show.

Revenues for eBay Europe Services Ltd increased by 15%, last year, to €73.66m.

The company also increased its number of employees; from 759 to 932.

That rise in headcount came despite the company closing its Dundalk facility in the second quarter of 2017 with the loss of around 150 jobs.

The jobs increase was as a result of the company boosting numbers at its Dublin-based customer services facility. eBay first established an Irish presence in 2003.

The company’s staff costs last year increased from €44.85m to €52.47m.

The Irish-based firm’s principal activity is providing customer support services, corporate administration services and other services on behalf of the wider eBay group.

The Irish division also paid a dividend of €3m to its parent last year.

The cash pile, at eBay’s Irish unit, however fell marginally from €18m to €16.2m in the year.

The company’s annual profit includes non-cash depreciation costs of €2.4m.

A breakdown of the firm’s staff show that 873 are employed in marketing with 59 in administration.

Staff costs included share-based payments of €3.2m and ‘other compensation costs’ of €3.99m.

Directors pay last year totalled €215,000.

The firm had €15.8m in accumulated profits at the end of December last.