Ireland's largest project management conference to take place in Cork next month

Ireland’s largest annual conference for project managers is to be held in the Fota Island Resort in Cork next month.

It is the first time the Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute’s annual conference will take place in Cork and over 300 delegates are expected to attend the conference where Dermot Bannon will give the key-note address.

Bannon will discuss how to successfully communicate disruptive ideas to project stakeholders while other guest speakers include co-founder of FoodCloud, Aoibheann O'Brien, Yvonne O'Byrne, Ireland international hockey player and Danny Curran, director of growth at Aid:Tech

Managing Director of Dale Carnegie Ireland, Walter Bradley, will give a workshop on "How to Agreeably Disagree", while one of the original five founders of the Project Management Institute Jim Snyder will also be speaking.

Headline sponsors for the Ireland Chapter of PMI’s national conference are EY and Microsoft, with current sponsors Grant Thornton, Cora Systems, Aspira, Cork Institute of Technology, and Alpha Wealth.

There are currently over 50,000 employed in project management across Ireland, in sectors such as IT, public sector, construction, pharmaceuticals, professional services, financial services and manufacturing.

- Early bird tickets for the conference, to be attended by some of the country’s eminent project leaders, are priced at €145 (Ireland Chapter PMI members) and €195 (non-members) at projectireland.ie.