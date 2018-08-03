Ireland's breweries and distilleries see rise in visitor numbers

More than 2.5 million people visited brewery and distillery tourist attractions in Dublin last year.

That is an increase of 6% compared to 2016, according to new figures from the Alcohol and Beverage Federation of Ireland.

Visitor centres include Teelings Distillery, Pearse Lyons Distillery, the Guinness Storehouse and Jameson Distillery.

In 2017, the Guinness Store House was top of the list with 1.7 million people visiting the St James' Gate attraction.