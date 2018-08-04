Ireland's biggest private landlord doubles its profits
The country's biggest private landlord has announced a doubling of its profits in the first six months of this year.
I-RES, a real estate investment trust which owns 2,600 properties, mainly across Dublin, confirmed profits of €69.5m.
That represents a sharp increase according to the Irish Independent.
The numbers have been helped by a housing crisis that has seen the company's occupancy rate sit at almost 99%.
