Ireland's biggest private landlord doubles its profits

The country's biggest private landlord has announced a doubling of its profits in the first six months of this year.

I-RES, a real estate investment trust which owns 2,600 properties, mainly across Dublin, confirmed profits of €69.5m.

That represents a sharp increase according to the Irish Independent.

The numbers have been helped by a housing crisis that has seen the company's occupancy rate sit at almost 99%.

