Ireland named top business destination at awards in China

Ireland has been named the top international business travel destination at an awards ceremony in China.

At the 2018 Goldfinger Awards in Shanghai, Ireland was named one of the most influential international MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) destinations.

Elaine Li, Tourism Ireland, accepts the award for Ireland – for top international business tourism destination – at the 2018 Goldfinger Awards in Shanghai.

Established ten years ago, the awards recognise the best destinations, hotels and PCOs (professional conference organisers) and this year's ceremony was attended by 800 people from 150 different cities around China.

"We are delighted that Ireland has been recognised as one of the most influential destinations for international business travel here in China," said James Kenny, Tourism Ireland's Manager China.

"Tourism Ireland has been working hard to build awareness of the island of Ireland in China – including our ability to deliver world-class business events.

"This accolade will help raise the profile of Ireland and convince more influential MICE buyers and decision-makers to choose the island of Ireland."