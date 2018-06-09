Ireland could find it hard to sustain economic momentum due to tax changes, warns Mody

Back to Business Home

There is a warning Ireland could find it hard to sustain economic momentum due to international tax changes.

The former head of the IMF mission here, Ashoka Mody says Ireland should create an economy that does not depend on low corporate tax rates.

He made his comments in a book on the financial crisis.

Revenue figures show 80% of Corporation Tax was paid by foreign-owned multinational companies.

Ashoka Mody.

- Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets