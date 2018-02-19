International Medtech company to create 75 jobs for Galway

There is good news for Galway on the jobs front - with 75 new posts announced this morning.

Quidel Corporation - which makes medical diagnostic equipment - is establishing a Business Centre in the city.

“The investment announcement by Quidel today reaffirms Ireland’s position as one of the international leaders in the Medtech industry," said Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD.

"I am pleased that Quidel has chosen to establish a Business Service Centre in Galway city that will result in the creation of 75 high quality jobs in the West of Ireland.

"This new facility is a further example of the success of our commitment under the Regional Action Plans for Jobs to provide quality jobs in regional locations.”

Douglas Bryant, Quidel Corporation’s President and CEO, said: “There are many very talented people here, and Quidel is proud to partner with Martin Shanahan and IDA Ireland to bring jobs to Galway.

"Our company has recently doubled in size, and we believe that Galway can serve as a linchpin for our growing international presence.”

The international company already employs approximately 1,200 people across the world.

Quidel is currently recruiting professionals for its Galway operation in areas including Finance, Human Resources, Customer Service, and Technical Support.

Digital Desk