Intel chief resigns over relationship with employee

Intel's chief executive has resigned after the company discovered he was in a relationship with an employee.

The technology giant said that Brian Krzanich's consensual relationship was in violation of the company's non-fraternisation policy, which applies to all managers.

Brian Krzanich

Chief financial officer Robert Swan will take over as interim CEO immediately and a search for a permanent replacement is under way.

Corporate America has been under intense pressure to enforce workplace policies on gender equality and sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, Guess co-founder Paul Marciano stepped down following a company investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

John Lasseter, co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney's animation chief, also recently said he was resigning over what he called "missteps" with employees.

Mr Krzanich joined Intel in 1982 as an engineer and has been the firm's top executive since 2013.

His departure overshadowed otherwise positive news for the company which expects to post a per-share profit of 99 cents in the second quarter, 13 cents better than Wall Street was expecting, and revenue of 16.9 billion dollars, which is also better than had been projected by industry analysts.