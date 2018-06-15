Insurance firm expects rise in broken TVs in the UK during World Cup

An insurance company in the UK is expecting a spike in insurance claims for broken TVs there because of the World Cup.

Co-op Insurance said its data shows claims in the UK relating to entertainment system and electrical item damage during the 2014 World Cup jumped by 15% during the football tournament, compared with the months immediately before and after it.

It said that, in 2014, it saw incidents where customers had dropped their television while trying to move it around.

Some had attempted to fasten their TV on to a wall bracket as they soaked up the atmosphere from the comfort of their home - only for it to come crashing to the floor.

The Co-op said damage claims from drinks spillages also doubled during the 2014 World Cup period, in comparison with the month afterwards.

Caroline Hunter, head of home insurance at Co-op, said: "It's great that technology is now allowing us to get closer to World Cup action straight from our living rooms.

However, high-spec televisions combined with excited football fans does come with some risk.

"Make sure you're covered for any potential damages so that you're not left out of pocket or disappointed at the end of the tournament.

"If you have bought a new TV specifically for the World Cup, or if you're hosting World Cup-watching parties, getting your electrical items insured really is worth it."