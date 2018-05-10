Instagram hit by service outage

Instagram has been hit by a service outage, which left many users unable to see updates to their feed or post new images.

Reports of problems appeared on Thursday afternoon, with users in the UK and around the world claiming there were unable to refresh their news feed or log into the photo-sharing platform.

The issue was fixed within 30 minutes, but thousands of users took to other social media platforms to complain about the outage, which led to the hashtag #instagramdown trending on Twitter.

Independent website monitoring service Down Detector confirmed the issue, having received reports from users in the UK as well as across Europe and the US who said they had been unable to access the site.

The Facebook-owned service has not commented on what caused the issue.

Instagram has more than 800 million monthly active users globally.

