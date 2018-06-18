Insomnia introduce compostable coffee cups from today
Compostable cups are being introduced across the Insomnia network of coffee shops from today.
It is part of efforts to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfill by 90% by 2020.
Other measures include replacing plastic straws with paper ones, and the installation of compostable bins in shops.
Harry O’Kelly CEO of Insomnia said: "Today, we are introducing a compostable cup and that will roll out in the estate in the next two to three weeks in all sizes."
