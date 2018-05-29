INM director Terry Buckley resigns

Independent News and Media (INM) has announced that Terry Buckley is stepping down as a Director of the Company with effect from May 31.

Mr Buckley had informed the Chairman that he would be stepping down as a Non-Executive Director of INM following two terms of three years in the role.

INM had previously announced the decision in its circular to shareholders convening its 2018 AGM.

The Company had requested that Mr Buckley defer his retirement to ensure the Board continued to meet the Board composition recommendations of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

In line with this request, he will now step down from the Board on May 31.

Murdoch MacLennan, Chairman of INM said: "I'd like to express my appreciation to Terry for the independent perspective and significant commitment he brought to the role during his six years as a Director".

Mr Buckley was appointed to the INM board in July 2012 and has served as a member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee for over five years, including as its Chairman since December 2013.

He has also served as a member of the Remuneration Committee for 1 year and was previously a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Digital Desk