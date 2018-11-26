Index shows largely unchanged consumer sentiment

Consumer sentiment is largely unchanged in the latest Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse.

However, concerns over Brexit are dampening the business mood meaning the index has posted its lowest reading of 2018 to date.

The Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse which combines Consumer and Business sentiment was down 2.7 on last month.

Festive shopping is helping to counter some of the Brexit gloom.

Group Chief Economist for Bank of Ireland Loretta O'Sullivan says more people are planning to spend.

Ms O'Sullivan said: "Consumer sentiment moved sideways amid a mix of Brexit worries and festive cheer.

"With Black Friday events galore over the weekend and Cyber Monday today it has been all go for Christmas shopping and our research finds that one in five households is planning on spending more on presents this year compared with last year.

"Also, three in 10 retailers expect their turnover to be up."

- Digital Desk