Index sees online spending overtake 'face-to-face' sales for first time in six months

Irish consumer spending slowed during the Storm Emma disruption in March, according to Visa's Irish Consumer Spending Index.

However, the index shows that on an annual basis people are still spending more.

Online spending was up 2.7% in March, outperforming 'face-to-face' sales for the first time in six months, possibly because of the heavy snow that kept people indoors.

The biggest spending increase for the month was for food & drink, and hotels & restaurants.