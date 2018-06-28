Independent pharmacy group opens two Cork outlets on way to doubling in size

Hickey’s Pharmacy has today announced the opening of two new outlets in Cork.

It comes as part of a five-year growth plan through which the group hope to double in size.

The Mayfield and Baker’s Road pharmacies will bring the total number of Hickey’s pharmacies in Cork to five which already includes outlets in Ballincollig, Gurranabraher and Ballyphehane.

The family-owned company, founded by pharmacist Paddy Hickey in 1995, will now operate from 36 locations across Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wexford.

The country’s largest independently-owned pharmacy group plans to add a further eight outlets by the end of 2019 and is on track to hit its target of 60 by 2022.

Hickey’s employs 350 staff, and the expansion will see that number rise to 475 by the end of next year through a combination of new pharmacy openings and acquisitions.

Paddy Hickey, Managing Director of the group, said: "As an Irish business we are proud to be able to help thousands of customers every day across our soon to be 36 pharmacies.

"We look forward to bringing Hickey’s unmatched service and support to many more communities in the months and years ahead as we continue our expansion.”