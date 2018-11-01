Increase in used imports due to Brexit and weakening Sterling detriment of new car market
The total new car registrations for the month of October were down 11.2% compared to that of October last, according to statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).
New car registrations totalled at 1,725 compared to a total of 1943 new registrations in October 2017.
Registrations year to date are also down 4.4% (124,809) on the same period last year (130,491).
New Light Commercial Vehicle registrations (LCV) have increased by 14.1% (998) on October 2017 (875) and are up 5.9% (24,779) year to date.
While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) have increase 13.2% for the month of October (129) when compared to the same month last year (114) and are up 4.8% (2,460) year to date.
Imported Used Cars have shown an increase 7.45% for the month of October 2018 (9,141) when compared to October 2017 (8,507) while year to date are 8.95% (86,418) ahead of 2017 (79,320).
Commenting on the figures Brian Cooke SIMI Director General Designate said:
“It comes as no surprise that new car registrations are down again this month, in line with the trend in the market so far this year.
