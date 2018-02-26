Increase in Irish Fairtrade spending up 25% to €342m

The launch of Fairtrade Fortnight saw the announcement of strong growth in Fairtrade spending by Irish consumers.

Sales of Fairtrade products in Ireland saw an increase of 25% from €273 million in 2016 to €342 million in 2017.

The biggest growth area was coffee with an increase of 42% in sales volume and 48% in value.

Ireland’s largest indigenous coffee roaster Bewley’s went 100% Fairtrade and saw an increase of 90% in volume and 100% in value terms.

Insomnia’s volume and value both increased by 49% and Starbucks saw an increase of 30% growth in both volume and value of sales.

Sales of bananas were up by 5% and Aldi, the only retailers of Fairtrade flowers in Ireland, sold over 2.6 million Fairtrade roses in its 130 stores around the country last year.

Fairtrade Fortnight commenced today with a business breakfast which was attended by over 20 CEOs from across the global Fairtrade network.

Speaking at the event Peter Gaynor of Fairtrade Ireland said “The results are staggering, we have never seen this level of growth in the sales of Fairtrade products in Ireland.

"Irish businesses and consumers are now making ethical choices and this is a real vote of confidence for Fairtrade by the people of this country.

"This €342 million is of benefit for the farmers in the developing countries and will make a real difference to improving their lives and reducing poverty. We estimate that the extra money earned by farmers from these coffee sales in Ireland to be about US$1 million."

Jason Doyle, Managing Director of Bewley’s Foodservice Ireland said, “We were very proud to bring the first Irish Fairtrade product to market in 1997.

"Two years ago during Fairtrade Fortnight we made the commitment to go 100% Fairtrade and we’re delighted to say we achieved that in 2017.

"Our customers are highly supportive of our Fairtade commitment and we’re working together to tell the stories of our partner farmers who have benefited from the increased Fairtrade coffee sales.”

People across Ireland are being asked to #Checkoutfairtrade – and the benefits it brings to people in developing countries.

There are a host of talks, walks and coffee mornings taking place around the country.

