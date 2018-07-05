IKEA said to be interested in buying former Clerys building

IKEA has reportedly expressed an interest in acquiring the former Clerys building.

According to the Herald newspaper, the Swedish furniture giant is one of a number of companies exploring the possibility.

IKEA has refused to be drawn on the reports but has confirmed it is always looking at the potential for a second Irish store, possibly in Cork.

Elsewhere, it is claimed the Swedish furniture chain has agreed to match the new living wage of €11.90 an hour to ensure that staff could live comfortably.

Yesterday, it was announced that the Living Wage was being increased to coincide with the rising cost of housing.

The National Minimum wage remains at €9.55 an hour.