IKEA Ireland record sales growth

IKEA in Ireland have announced a rise in sales for the financial year ending August 31, 2018.

The retailer saw a 7.4% growth in sales of €181.5m on the previous financial year (FY17), meaning it now holds an 8.7% market share in the country's Home Furnishing market.

They claim that the launch of their online channel almost a year ago has been a significant growth driver with its online sales reaching €17.3m, accounting for 9.5% of total sales in the financial year.

Most of its online shoppers came from Dublin, followed by Cork, Galway and Kildare. IKEA.ie received more than 17 million visits in FY18, representing a 41% increase on FY17 and propelling it to the number 1 position in the online home market in Ireland, holding a 9.6% market share.

Claudia Marshall, IKEA Ireland Market Manager, said: “We are delighted to complete another successful year of growth in Ireland and see our business grow from strength to strength. The store’s ability to inspire consumers, in addition to expert advice from our co-workers, was a key factor in our success, together with the launch of our Shop Online channel.

"Our investment in multi-channel retailing this year was in direct response to the changing needs of our customers, and Shop Online was a big part of this journey. It has been a great success and has performed strongly in its first 10 months in operation, giving customers all over Ireland the opportunity to shop with IKEA whenever and wherever they want. We look forward to seeing this growth continue into 2019 and beyond.”

Ireland's record high temperatures this past summer boosted IKEA’s Outdoor Furniture sales which increased by 29%.

IKEA's flagship store in Ballymun and its Order and Collection Point in Carrickmines welcomed more than four million visitors during the year.

They say they are committed to paying the Living Wage, which will increase to the new rate of €11.90 from January 2019, and also signed the Irish Diversity Charter, stating its commitment to ensuring that the company supports a culture that is characterised by respect and appreciation for everyone’s diversity in the workplace.