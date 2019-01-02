Iarnród Éireann begins first ever external recruitment programme for train drivers

Irish Rail is launching its first ever external recruitment drive for train drivers.

The company's hoping to hire an extra 100 staff as part of the initiative.

Previously, Irish Rail only hired people from within the CIE group.

It says external recruitment is now needed because of existing workers retiring and growing passenger numbers.

People from across the country are being encouraged to apply with a starting salary of €45,000.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “Iarnród Éireann is a dynamic organisation, which offers excellent progression opportunities.

"With the planned expansion of services as part of the National Development plan, it is an exciting time to become part of a growing organisation.”