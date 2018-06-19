Ian Kehoe resigns as editor of Sunday Business Post

Ian Kehoe announced today that he was stepping down as editor of the Sunday Business Post after four years in the role.

Mr Kehoe said it had been an "absolute pleasure and a privilege" and that he couldn't "speak highly enough of the team or the newspaper".

Right. First tweet. After four years as editor of The Sunday Business Post, I have decided to move on. I can’t speak highly enough of the team or the newspaper. I will remain in situ until a new editor has been appointed. It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege. — Ian Kehoe (@ipkehoe) June 19, 2018

Mr Kehoe, 37, said he would remain in the position until a replacement had been found.

He was originally a reporter for the paper, after which he moved to work with RTÉ and then returned to the Post.

He will also be resigning as director of Sunrise Media, the company that owns the newspaper, which is controlled by Key Capital. The owners have had the publication on the market for some time but no buyer has been confirmed as yet.

Several of Mr Kehoe's colleagues paid tribute to him on social media today, praising his "outstanding work" as editor, as well as dedication to "proper, independent journalism".

Ian did remarkable work in an incredibly tough time for Irish media. The @sundaybusiness is a stronger, better, sharper paper because of his dedication and smarts. Congrats to him on all he has achieved. He should be very proud. https://t.co/jCEA7SUbTC — Nadine O'Regan (@NadineORegan) June 19, 2018

Very grateful to Ian for giving me an amazing opportunity at the @sundaybusiness. He made a great paper even better and allowed me to become a better journalist. He’ll be missed. https://t.co/7xyYrI9x2s — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) June 19, 2018

Ian has been a fantastic editor. The @sundaybusiness has gone from strength to strength since he took over. That is evident in the paper each week. I'll always be grateful to him for giving me a break into journalism and it has been great to learn from him over the past 4 years. https://t.co/FScfxrGnJ9 — Colette Sexton (@colette_sexton) June 19, 2018

So a quick thread about @ipkehoe. He hired me at the @sundaybusiness 4 years ago. I was his first hire. I was delighted to go to the SBP because I'd been a subscriber for years. — Stephen Kinsella (@stephenkinsella) June 19, 2018

A great editor, colleague and friend: https://t.co/zIvjixxnrN — Tom Lyons (@TomLyonsBiz) June 19, 2018

Ian can stand over outstanding work during his time in charge @sundaybusiness. I and others owe him a lot. An excellent journalist and editor.



He knows the value of independent journalism - not to mention a dramatic first tweet. https://t.co/VyK4ZTq7pJ — Jack Horgan-Jones (@JackHoJo) June 19, 2018

- Digital Desk