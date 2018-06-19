Ian Kehoe resigns as editor of Sunday Business Post

Ian Kehoe announced today that he was stepping down as editor of the Sunday Business Post after four years in the role.

Mr Kehoe said it had been an "absolute pleasure and a privilege" and that he couldn't "speak highly enough of the team or the newspaper".

Mr Kehoe, 37, said he would remain in the position until a replacement had been found.

He was originally a reporter for the paper, after which he moved to work with RTÉ and then returned to the Post.

He will also be resigning as director of Sunrise Media, the company that owns the newspaper, which is controlled by Key Capital. The owners have had the publication on the market for some time but no buyer has been confirmed as yet.

Several of Mr Kehoe's colleagues paid tribute to him on social media today, praising his "outstanding work" as editor, as well as dedication to "proper, independent journalism".

