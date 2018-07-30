IAG boss 'optimistic' over legal challenge to end strikes in France
The boss of the International Airlines Group, which owns Aer Lingus and British Airways, says he is "optimistic" over a legal challenge to the European Commission to end crippling strikes in France.
Willie Walsh has warned over long-term disruptions for passengers if it doesn’t succeed.
A number of airlines argue the walkouts breach the "fundamental principle of freedom of movement within the EU".
Tens of thousands of flights have been cancelled so far this year.
Digital Desk
