Hundreds queue as Tesco opens first Jack’s discount stores in UK

Hundreds of shoppers queued up as Tesco’s first new Jack’s discount stores opened for business.

The store in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, was unveiled on Wednesday and opened its doors to the public on Thursday alongside a second store in Immingham, north-east Lincolnshire.

Britain’s biggest retailer launched the store format as it attempts to take the fight to German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Delia Fernandez (centre front) who queued from 3am for the opening (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Shopper Delia Fernandez, 41, arrived at 3am to be first in line at the Chatteris store, which opened at 10am with a ribbon cutting and a shower of confetti.

“I wanted to see the different bargains that they’ve got and to have a good look,” she said.

She said she usually shops at Aldi but could be persuaded to change, adding: “Prices, it all depends on the price and quality of the product.”

The store is named after Tesco founder Jack Cohen (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Jeevan Gunaratnam, 48, who emerged with a trolley full of shopping, lives in London but decided to visit Jack’s as he was in the area.

The medical sales worker said: “I occasionally shop in some of the other German stores like Lidl and Aldi so I was curious as I was nearby and thought I would just have a look, and I was really impressed.

“I think prices are good, I think the whole package Tesco has put together for Jack’s is really good and I think it will be a really good addition to the high street.”

A ribbon was cut and there was a shower of confetti as the store opened in Chatteris (Joe Giddens/ PA)

He said he usually shops at Tesco, Lidl and occasionally Waitrose, but added if he had a local Jack’s store “I think it would influence me to go and buy some things”.

“Obviously there’s not the full range but I think for the stuff you need day-to-day it’s got some really good lines,” he said.

Retired mechanic Mark Burton, 48, of Chatteris, said: “It’s more competition, bringing in better prices for the town.”

Up to 15 Jack’s stores will open over the next year (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Up to 15 of the stores, named after Tesco founder Jack Cohen, will open over the next year.

Most products will be Jack’s own brand and the chain will have 2,600 lines.

Retired builder William McPherson, 72, of Chatteris, said: “There’s a good selection of goods there.”

Jack’s stores will have 2,600 lines (Joe Giddens/ PA)

He added prices were “comparable with Aldi” and he liked the layout – “there’s plenty of room so you’re not crammed up”.

The launch of Jack’s is part of Tesco’s centenary celebrations which will see the business mark 100 years in 2019.

Jack Cohen founded Tesco 99 years ago in 1919.

- Press Association