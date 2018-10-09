House price inflation slows to 8.6%

House prices have gone up by just over 8% in the year to August.

According to new data from the Central Statistics Office, that's down from a 10% rise in the 12 months to July.

Dublin properties have seen a rise of 6.1%, more than half the 13% rate recorded in April.

The biggest increase was in the mid-west where prices jumped by 21%.

The August increase of 8.6% is the slowest in 23 months.

Digital Desk