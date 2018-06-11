'Historic' deal struck between Ryanair and Unite trade union in the UK

A "historic" union recognition agreement has been signed with Ryanair covering hundreds of cabin crew in the UK, Unite has announced.

The union said 650 employees operating out of Ryanair's UK bases at Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London Stansted, Luton, Manchester and Prestwick airports will have full consultation rights and collective bargaining.

Three Unite representatives will be given paid time off to fulfil their union duties representing members at the company, said the union.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: "This is a historic agreement and a significant step by Ryanair.

"For the first time ever Ryanair's UK cabin crew will have a recognised union in their corner to deal with workplace issues and collectively bargain on pay.''

"Over the coming weeks Unite will be seeking similar agreements with the employment agencies which indirectly employ the remainder of Ryanair's UK cabin crew.

"Unite looks forward to building a positive relationship with Ryanair that benefits passengers and workers alike."

