High Court to rule tomorrow on INM challenge to ODCE application

By Ann O'loughlin

The High Court will rule tomorrow on the challenge by Independent News and Media aimed at preventing the State's corporate watchdog proceeding with his application for appointment of inspectors to the media group.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan is due to give judgment on INM's juidicial review proceedings at 10.45am.

The application by the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), Ian Drennan, for appointment of inspectors, which is dependent on the outcome of the judicial review, is due to be mentioned minutes later, at 11am, before the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly.

If INM lose the judicial review, a date for the full hearing of the ODCE application is expected to be fixed later.

The ODCE initiated the application for inspectors over concerns about an alleged data breach at INM over some months from October 2014 and other issues arising from protected disclosures made by former INM CEO Robert Pitt and INM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Preston on dates in 2016 and 2017.

In its judicial review, on which judgment was reserved on May 10th last, INM argued there was no basis for appointment of inspectors and contended the ODCE application was made in breach of its right to fair procedures.