High Court expected to fix date next week for INM hearing

By Ann O'Loughlin

The President of the High Court is expected to fix a date next week for the hearing of the corporate watchdog's application to have inspectors appointed to investigate an alleged data breach and other issues at the media group.

The application can proceed because another High Court judge on Friday dismissed INM's judicial review proceedings aimed at quashing the decision by the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) to seek inspectors.

In that judgment, Mr Justice Seamus Noonan said INM’s fundamental proposition it had a right to be consulted before legal proceedings are instituted by a public body was “novel and without precedent" and, as a matter of law, “cannot be sustained”.

Minutes later, the matter was mentioned before Mr Justice Kelly who will next Wednesday fix a date for the hearing of the application and deal with various case management issues.

The judge was told the Central Bank wants access to documents for the application and it was likely an agreement on access would be reached. Arrangements have already been made to provide access to documents to several others, including journalist Sam Smyth, who is among 19 people concerned their data may have been accessed by third parties.

ODCE Ian Drennan last March brought his application for inspectors following his office's year-long investigation into matters at INM, initiated following protected disclosures by former INM CEO Robert Pitt and INM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Preston on dates in 2016 and 2017.

Mr Drennan said he wanted inspectors to investigate a range of issues including an alleged data breach at INM over some months from October 2014; a proposed purchase by INM of Newstalk Radio from Communicorp, a company of INM's major shareholder, Denis O'Brien; and a proposed fee payment by INM to Island Capital, a company also linked to Mr O'Brien. Neither the purchase nor payment proceeded.

Mr Drennan said the range of “potentially unlawful conduct” that may have taken place within INM is “extensive” and an inspectors investigation was necessary for reasons including to establish whether journalists emails or other data was accessed over a period from October 2014, by whom, for what purpose and whether Mr O’Brien benefited from that.

In response to the bringing of the ODCE application, INM sought judicial review which, had it succeeded, would have prevented the application from being heard.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Noonan referred to a range of legal authorities to the effect a public body's decision to institute legal proceedings does not attract the requirement to afford fair procedures.

He rejected INM's argument its case was in some sense "exceptional or unique" such as to fall outside those authorities.

Much of INM's complaint appears to concern the actual appointment of inspectors, as distinct from the application for them, but inspectors would only be appointed if the court was satisfied the ODCE had made out a case for them, he said.

He described as "somewhat surprising" INM's suggestion the ODCE had reached conclusions and made findings in his affidavit seeking inspectors.

That argument appeared couched in terms suggesting the triggering of a right to fair procedures such as would arise where a statutory body prepares a report containing findings and conclusions but that characterisation of the ODCE affidavit was incorrect, he said.

In our adversarial system, every claim is predicated on assertions of fact or law and it was "difficult to see" how the ODCE could ever apply for inspectors without expressing some view on the state of affairs with which he is confronted.

The correct analysis is the ODCE is engaged in a two-stage process, the judge said. The first stage involved a preliminary investigation and information gathering exercise and the second the court application for appointment of inspectors.

A person conducting a preliminary investigation which itself does not lead directly in law to a binding and adverse decision is not normally obliged to comply with a fair hearing requirement and INM had advanced no basis to take it outside that position, he said.

If INM was entitled to a right to consult and fair procedures, the prospect "looms large" of the ODCE becoming embroiled in "lengthy, complex and costly procedures akin to quasi-criminal trials held entirely in private". As the ODCE himself pointed out, it was hard to envisage how in practice such a system could be workable.

It was difficult to see how this could be consistent with the public interest in the "important corporate oversight functions" performed by the ODCE and the discharge of those functions under the Companies Act. This would debilitate the system and was also "entirely unnecessary" when all such procedures are available before the court to INM as of right.

It must be presumed the choice of the Oireachtas not to provide a right of consultation was deliberate. Any damage allegedly suffered by INM was but an incident of incorporation, the consequences of which, both positive and negative, it must accept.

If no legally cognisable damage is suffered as a result of the ODCE decision, there can be no right to fair procedures, he said. Every party exposed to litigation suffers damage which was the "unavoidable consequence" of the administration of justice in public as mandated by the Constitution.

If INM is correct in saying it has an answer to all of the ODCE's concerns, it now has the fullest opportunity of putting that before the court which may well be persuaded it should decline the application, he also said. Were that to happen, it was difficult to see how that would not be a vindication of INM.