Here's what Irish people bought during the heatwave
Bottled water and beer are at the top of the shopping list for Irish consumers.
Irish shoppers bought bottled water 1.8 million times more in the last three months compared to the same period last year.
They also bought seven million more pints of beer.
Research from Kanter shows things like the heatwave and the World Cup brought about a surge in sales for BBQ products.
Out of the big chain supermarkets, Tesco is most popular followed by SuperValu and Dunnes, with Lidl and Aldi coming in fourth and fifth respectively.
Lidl Ireland has shared some of the items Irish customers have been snapping up over the past 12 weeks:
