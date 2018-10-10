Here are the world's best Irish pubs, according to the Irish Pubs Global Awards
10/10/2018 - 10:26:00Back to Business Home
The winners of the Irish Pubs Global awards were revealed last night in the Galmont Hotel, Galway.
After a search, involving a publically nominated shortlist and a rigorous judging process, pubs across the country picked up gongs for being top of their game, with Dublin, Galway, Meath, and Limerick represented, and Toners Pub on Baggott Street in Dublin coming away with the Irish Pub of the Year award.
In the Global category, there was cause for celebration for Pat Dempsey of Slattery’s Pub in Beggar’s Bush, Dublin, who picked up the overall Best Bar Person honour, while Hyde Bar in Galway was awarded the nod for overall Best Marketing Campaign.
Further afield, there were wins for Irish pubs in all corners of the globe, from Washington to Wellington, Beijing to Brisbane.
Overall winner on the night was Tír na nóg, Madison Square Garden, which was awarded the Global Irish Pub of the Year.
Irish Pubs Global CEO, Colm O’Reilly, said: “First of all, we have to commend the public on their great taste, as the calibre of this year’s shortlist was phenomenal.
"It was a difficult process to decide the ultimate winners in each category, and we’re sure people will have their own opinions, but that’s the beauty of the Irish pub; we all have our favourites for our own unique reasons.”
- Here are the winners in each category:
- Ireland
- Best Irish Whiskey Experience - The Dingle Whiskey Bar, Dublin
- Best Cocktail Experience - The Central, Navan
- Best Sports Experience - An Pucan, Galway
- Best Food Experience - The Laurels, Perrystown
- Best Community Pub - John Kavanagh - The Gravediggers, Dublin
- Best Chef - Helen Ahern - The Moorings, Dungarvan
- Best Bar Person - Pat Dempsey - Slattery's, Dublin
- Best Marketing Campaign - Hyde Bar, Galway
- Best Entertainment Experience - Dolans, Limerick
- Irish Pub of Year - Toners, Dublin
- North America
- Best Irish Whiskey Experience - The Celt, Mc Kinney, Texas
- Best Cocktail Experience - Rí Rá, Washington DC
- Best Sports Experience - The Celtic Cowboy, Great Falls, Montana
- Best Food Experience - Egan & Sons, Montclair, New Jersey
- Best Community Pub - Paddy Barry's, Tysons Corner, Virginia
- Best Chef - Vincent Francoual - The Liffey, St Paul, Minnesota
- Best Bar Person - Lisa Walsh - Tim Finnegan's, Delray Beach, Florida
- Best Marketing Campaign - Hennessy's, Merida, Mexico
- Best Entertainment Experience - The Irish Times, Victoria, Canada
- Irish Pub of Year - Tir Na N'Óg, New York City
- Europe
- Best Irish Whiskey Experience - The Scholars Lounge, Rome
- Best Cocktail Experience - WB Yeats, London
- Best Sports Experience - O'Casey's, Den Haag, Netherlands
- Best Food Experience - The Cheeky Pup, Almancil, Portugal
- Best Community Pub - Irish Pub at the Fleetenkieker, Hamburg, Germany
- Best Chef - Paul Mackey - O'Shea's, Manchester
- Best Bar Person - Ruby Butcher - The Star Inn, Bristol
- Best Marketing Campaign - Harat's, Sankt-Petersburg, Russia
- Best Entertainment Experience - Dropkick Murphy's, Edinburgh
- Irish Pub of Year - Waxy O'Connor's, London
- Asia, Africa, Middle East & Pacific
- Best Irish Whiskey Experience - Scruffy Murphy's, Bangkok
- Best Cocktail Experience - The Irish Embassy, Koh Lanta, Thailand
- Best Sports Experience - McGettigan's, Singapore
- Best Food Experience - Murphy's, Mandurah, Australia
- Best Community Pub - Paddy O'Shea's, Beijing
- Best Chef - Anthony Francis - McGettigan's, Dubai
- Best Bar Person - Vanessa Evans - Seumus' Irish Bar, Picton, New Zealand
- Best Marketing Campaign - The D'Arcy Arms, Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Best Entertainment Experience - Finn McCool's, Brisbane, Australia
- Irish Pub of Year - The Irish Village, Dubai
- Global
- Best Irish Whiskey Experience - The Scholars Lounge, Rome
- Best Cocktail Experience - Rí Rá, Washington DC
- Best Sports Experience - McGettigan's, Singapore
- Best Food Experience - Egan & Sons, Montclair, New Jersey
- Best Community Pub - Paddy O'Shea's, Beijing
- Best Chef - The Liffey, St Paul, Minnesota
- Best Bar Person - Pat Dempsey – Slatterys, Dublin
- Best Marketing Campaign - Hyde Bar, Galway
- Best Entertainment Experience - Dropkick Murphy's, Edinburgh
- Irish Pub of Year - Tir Na N'Óg, New York City
Join the conversation - comment here