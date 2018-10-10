Here are the world's best Irish pubs, according to the Irish Pubs Global Awards

The winners of the Irish Pubs Global awards were revealed last night in the Galmont Hotel, Galway.

After a search, involving a publically nominated shortlist and a rigorous judging process, pubs across the country picked up gongs for being top of their game, with Dublin, Galway, Meath, and Limerick represented, and Toners Pub on Baggott Street in Dublin coming away with the Irish Pub of the Year award.

In the Global category, there was cause for celebration for Pat Dempsey of Slattery’s Pub in Beggar’s Bush, Dublin, who picked up the overall Best Bar Person honour, while Hyde Bar in Galway was awarded the nod for overall Best Marketing Campaign.

Further afield, there were wins for Irish pubs in all corners of the globe, from Washington to Wellington, Beijing to Brisbane.

Overall winner on the night was Tír na nóg, Madison Square Garden, which was awarded the Global Irish Pub of the Year.

Irish Pubs Global CEO, Colm O’Reilly, said: “First of all, we have to commend the public on their great taste, as the calibre of this year’s shortlist was phenomenal.

"It was a difficult process to decide the ultimate winners in each category, and we’re sure people will have their own opinions, but that’s the beauty of the Irish pub; we all have our favourites for our own unique reasons.”